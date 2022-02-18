  • HOMEPAGE
    Registration period for several competitions to be held within TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan extended

    18.02.2022 [18:33]

    Baku, February 18, AZERTAC

    Given the large number of applications for the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival, which will be organized for the first time in Baku on May 26 –29 this year by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the registration period for several competitions has been extended.

    Because of the great interest and high activity of schoolchildren, students and young entrepreneurs who put forward innovative ideas and projects, the registration period for the following competitions has been extended until February 28, 2022:

    – Baku Skills,

    – Green Technologies,

    – Agricultural Technologies,

    – Socially Oriented Technologies,

    – Robotics.

    In addition, the registration period for the SMART Karabakh hackathon, which contains the Smart City concept, has been changed and extended until April 1.

    Also, registration for competitions such as Satellite Modeling, UAV and Glider was closed on February 17.

