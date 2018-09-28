    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Release of the Press Service of the President

    28.09.2018 [23:55]

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a conversation on the sidelines of the CIS Summit in Dushanbe.

    The parties affirmed their commitment to the process of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the strengthening of the ceasefire regime for preventing incidents on the line of contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

    The parties decided to create mechanisms for building prompt contacts between relevant authorities.

