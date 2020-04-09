  • HOMEPAGE
    Release of the Press Service of the President

    09.04.2020 [20:12]

    On the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ilham Aliyev, an extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council will be held on April 10 through videoconferencing.

    The Summit will focus on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

