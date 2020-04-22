Release of the Press Service of the President

On April 22, President of the Republic of Albania Ilir Meta made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The sides hailed the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Albania in various fields.

The heads of state pointed out the successful implementation of the Trans Adriatic gas pipeline project, emphasizing that it contributed both to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries and international cooperation.

Ilir Meta's visit to Azerbaijan was recalled with pleasure, and the importance of this visit in terms of the development of bilateral relations was underlined during the conversation.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Ilir Meta discussed the issues relating to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The President of Albania invited the President of Azerbaijan to pay an official visit to his country.

The invitation was accepted with gratitude.