    Release of the Press Service of the President

    30.04.2020 [14:06]

    On April 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a phone conversation with Zakir Garalov.

    During the telephone conversation, the head of state stressed that Zakir Garalov, whose term of office as Prosecutor General expired, had faithfully served the principles of statehood of Azerbaijan`s national leader Heydar Aliyev in this position, and hailed his works to improve the activities of the prosecution bodies.

    Zakir Garalov thanked the President for recognizing his activities, and said he would always support the successful policy pursued by the head of state.

    Release of the Press Service of the President