    Release of the Press Service of the President

    02.07.2020 [14:47]

    On July 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin as Russian citizens overwhelmingly voted in favor of constitutional amendments.

    The head of state described this important event in Russia's public and political life as another manifestation of its citizens' support for the policy pursued by President Vladimir Putin. The Azerbaijani President expressed his confidence that these amendments to the Constitution will make a significant contribution to further development, prosperity of the Russian Federation and strengthening of public and political stability in the country.

    President Vladimir Putin thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

    During the conversation, the sides also discussed the issues relating to further development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia.

