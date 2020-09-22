  • HOMEPAGE
    Release of the Press Service of the President

    22.09.2020 [21:25]

    On September 22, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    President of Turkey extended his condolences to the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan as the Azerbaijani serviceman was martyred yesterday on the state border as a result of Armenian provocation.

    Expressing gratitude for the attention and condolences, President Ilham Aliyev hailed the continued support of the Turkish President and the Turkish people for Azerbaijan on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    The heads of state emphasized that friendly and brotherly Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to stand by each other as always.

    During the conversation, they discussed the issues relating to further development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

