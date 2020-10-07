Release of the Press Service of the President

On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The head of state congratulated the Russian President on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and new successes in his state activities for the development and prosperity of Russia.

Vladimir Putin thanked the Azerbaijani President for his attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, the heads of state discussed the situation over the ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on the issues related to prospects for Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral relations.