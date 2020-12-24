  • HOMEPAGE
    Release of the Press Service of the President

    24.12.2020 [13:39]

    On December 24, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Vladimir Putin congratulated the Azerbaijani President on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and successes in his activities for the development of the Azerbaijani state and the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

    During the phone conversation, the presidents hailed the successful development of friendly relations, which are based on strategic partnership, in all areas, and expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation would continue expanding and strengthening.

