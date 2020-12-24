  • HOMEPAGE
    Release of the Press Service of the President

    24.12.2020 [14:04]

    President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and successes in his activities for the development of Azerbaijan and the welfare of the people of Azerbaijan.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

    During the phone conversation, the presidents expressed their confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey would continue developing and strengthening in all areas.

