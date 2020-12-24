  • HOMEPAGE
    Release of the Press Service of the President

    24.12.2020 [22:30]

    On December 24, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Georgian Prime Minister congratulated the head of state on his birthday and wished him the best of health and successes in his activities for the development of Azerbaijan and the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

    The head of state thanked for the attention and congratulations.

    During the conversation, the sides hailed the successful development of friendly relations between the two countries, and expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation would continue expanding.

     

