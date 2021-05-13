  • HOMEPAGE
    Release of the Press Service of the President

    13.05.2021 [13:44]

    On May 13, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    The President of Kazakhstan congratulated the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Ramadan Holiday and extended his wishes for peace.

    The Azerbaijani President thanked for the attention and congratulations, also congratulating Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on Ramadan Holiday, wished them prosperity.

    The heads of state expressed their confidence that the successfully developing friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan would continue to strengthen, and exchanged views on prospects for bilateral ties.

    During the conversation, the sides hailed the successful cooperation between the two countries within the Turkic Council.

