Release of the Press Service of the President

On 27 September, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance.

The Turkish President once again expressed his condolences to the Azerbaijani President over the martyrs of the Patriotic War. Recep Tayyip Erdogan also extended congratulations on the Azerbaijani army’s glorious victory in the Second Karabakh War.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the President of Turkey and once again hailed the political and moral support given to Azerbaijan by the Turkish President during the Patriotic War.

The heads of state expressed their confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey would continue to develop and strengthen in all areas.