  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Release of the Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    28.05.2023 [21:55]
    Release of the Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    The head of state congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the victory in the presidential elections.

    President Ilham Aliyev evaluated this victory as the Turkish people’s trust in the policy pursued by Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressed confidence that all-round development of Türkiye would continue under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the years to come.

    The head of state wished new successes to Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his activities in the name of welfare of the people of Türkiye and progress of the country.

    The President of Türkiye thanked President Ilham Aliyev for congratulations and warm words and extended congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day.

    The President of Azerbaijan expressed gratitude for the congratulation.

    The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan invited Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to our country.

    The invitation was accepted with gratitude.

    The heads of state expressed confidence that fraternal and brotherly relations between our countries would continue to develop successfully in all fields.

    During the telephone conversation, the issues related to prospects for cooperation were discussed.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    28.05.2023 [23:08]
    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan
    28.05.2023 [19:13]
    East Caucasian turs, falcons were released into the wild, different species of fish into Hakari river VIDEO
    28.05.2023 [18:02]
    Foundation stone was laid for Occupation and Victory Museum Complex in Lachin VIDEO
    28.05.2023 [17:51]
    Foundation stone was laid for first multi-apartment residential quarter in the city of Lachin VIDEO