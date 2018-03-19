Representatives of Azerbaijan Convention Bureau participate in international tourism exhibition in Russia

Baku, March 19, AZERTAC

Representatives of Azerbaijan Convention Bureau participated in the 25th Moscow international Travel and Tourism Exhibition (MITT).

The Azerbaijan Convention Bureau not only brings together a rapidly developing network of public and private sector partners, but also creates new and innovative opportunities in order to nourish the relationships with the international business events industry.

The Azerbaijan Convention Bureau, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan, as well as other relevant state agencies, develops and implements a strategy for the development of business tourism in the country, along with other economic areas. The main purpose of the organization is to strengthen the reputation of Azerbaijan as a world-class and vibrant location for conventions and meetings. This is done by providing valuable information and support services as well as the protection of the interests of local conference industry partners.

MITT is one of the top five travel exhibitions in the world and is highly valued by the international tourism community.

Founded in 1994, the MITT exhibition has earned its reputation as the place to do business.

With over 1,600 participating companies from around the globe, MITT is the key meeting place for the industry and an opportunity to catch up with colleagues and clients. In addition, it enables participants to increase awareness of their destination, present their new programmes and gain a real feel for the Russian travel market.