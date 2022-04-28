Representatives of international think tanks familiarize themselves with Fuzuli International Airport

Fuzuli, April 28, AZERTAC

Representatives of a number of international think tanks, who are due to attend the international conference in Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha, have today familiarized themselves with the Fuzuli International Airport.

Known as the air gateway to Karabakh, the Fuzuli International Airport is constructed with the highest international standards, enabling it to accommodate any type of aircraft. The airport’s runway is 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide. All the work done in the airport was carried out in accordance with international norms and standards.

The visitors also viewed the mine-clearing process carried out in the district.