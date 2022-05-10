Restoration work at Mehmandarovs’ Estate Complex is carried out by Heydar Aliyev Foundation VIDEO
10.05.2022 [22:10]
Shusha, May 10, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the current stage of restoration work carried out at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha.
Assistant to President Anar Alakbarov informed the President and the First Lady of the work done.
The restoration work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex in Shusha is underway.
