Reza Deghati: The life is back and dancing on the rain is a feeling of joy fir the people too VIDEO

Baku, May 13, AZERTAC “After thirty years of occupation and deliberate destruction by Armenian forces the life is back in the city of Shusha. The 5th “Kharibulbul” International Folklore Festival with tears of joy, and participation of the world musicians started,” says a world-renowned photographer Reza Deghati in a video footage on the 5th “Kharibulbul” International Folklore Festival in Shusha. “Thirty years ago I came from Paris reporting for the international media about the war in Karabakh. The city was besieged by Armenian forces and civilians were under attack by missiles and artillery shooting. After the fall of city in 8 May 1992 all sign of Azerbaijan culture and their homes, museums, schools, were looted and destroyed. Azerbaijani finally take back the city in 8 Nov 2020. The reconstruction has started and city of the music and poetry is declared the capital city of Azerbaijan culture. Here is the hole to some of most prominent musicians, singers, poètes, artists of Azerbaijan history. The life is back and dancing on the rain is a feeling of joy for the people too,” the photographer mentioned.

