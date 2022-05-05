  • HOMEPAGE
    Ro-Pax-type ferry vessel “Zarifa Aliyeva” set sail for its maiden voyage

    05.05.2022 [12:57]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    The Ro-Pax-type ferry vessel "Zarifa Aliyeva", owned by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), was sent on its maiden voyage on May 5. The vessel was launched on April 28 with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    The first voyage of the ship is in the direction of the port of Kuryk in Kazakhstan.

    The unique ship with 30 permanent crew members is 154.50 meters long, 17.7 meters wide, and 7.5 meters high. At the moment, for its carrying capacity, the vessel is larger than other ferries in the Caspian Sea. The ferry can carry 100 passengers, 56 tanks or 50 trucks / TIRs.

    The ferry vessel is expected to make a significant contribution to the expanding transport of transit cargo across the Caspian Sea along the East-West transport corridor.

