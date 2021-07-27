Road accident in China's Gansu kills 13, injures 47
27.07.2021 [14:28]
Baku, July 27, AZERTAC
Thirteen people were killed and 47 others injured in a road accident in the city of Pingliang, northwest China's Gansu Province, local authorities said Monday, Xinhua reports.
The accident took place at around 2 p.m. Monday when a 63-seater passenger bus with 63 people on board rolled over on a highway in Jingchuan County of Pingliang, authorities in Pingliang said.
The Ministry of Public Security has sent a working team to the site to guide the investigation and handling of the accident.
