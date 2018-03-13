Rocco Cattaneo elected president of UEC

Baku, March 13, AZERTAC

Swiss Rocco Cattaneo was elected by acclamation as President of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme at the Ordinary Congress held in Istanbul, Turkey which was attended by delegates from 44 National Federations out of the 50 affiliated member countries.

After being elected UEC Management Board member (and appointed Vice-President) at the Brussels Congress in 2017, Mr Cattaneo has been the Acting President since September following the election of David Lappartient as UCI President. He will lead the Continental Confederation until the normal expiry of his term at the beginning of 2021.

At the Congress, in which the President of the Union Cycliste Internationale, David Lappartient also attended and gave a speech, the delegates present unanimously approved the 2017 report by the Secretary General, Enrico Della Casa, the 2017 financial results and the 2018 budget.

On the proposal of Mr Cattaneo, David Lappartient, UEC President from 2013 to 2017, was appointed UEC Honorary President.

At the Congress, the National Federations leading the 2017 UEC Rankings (for final rankings click here) were given their awards and the President of the Austrian Cycling Federation, Otto Flum and the President of the Albanian Cycling Federation, Skender Anxhaku were awarded UEC honorary titles.

At the end of the Congress, the first Management Board meeting was held and Henrik Jess Jensen from Denmark was appointed Vice-President.