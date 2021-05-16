Rocket and artillery units are moving forward on designated routes, Defense Ministry
AzerTAg.az
16.05.2021 [17:49]
Baku, May 16, AZERTAC
Exercises conducted with the involvement of various types of troops are being continued, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.
“According to the plan of the exercises, rocket and artillery units have left the places of their permanent deployment on alert, and are moving to the areas of destination,” the ministry said.
