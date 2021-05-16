  • HOMEPAGE
    Rocket and artillery units are moving forward on designated routes, Defense Ministry

    16.05.2021 [17:49]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    Exercises conducted with the involvement of various types of troops are being continued, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    “According to the plan of the exercises, rocket and artillery units have left the places of their permanent deployment on alert, and are moving to the areas of destination,” the ministry said.

