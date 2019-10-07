Rocket and artillery units conduct live-fire training VIDEO

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

“According to the combat training plan for 2019 approved by the Minister of Defense, the units of the Rocket and Artillery Troops stationed in the frontline zone carried out practical firing from large-caliber multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS),” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said.

“At the same time, the training sessions on the topic "Tactical Exercises Preparation and Conduct Procedure" were held with the officers of the relevant units in the field conditions.

Rocket units hitting targets in the depths of the defense of the imaginary enemy completed the tasks,” the ministry added.