Roma, Feyenoord to vie for 1st Europa Conference League title

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

The first-ever UEFA Europa Conference League final will be held between the Italian club Roma and the Netherlands' Feyenoord on Wednesday evening, according to Anadolu Agency.

The 1984 European Cup runners-up, Roma, have not won any UEFA trophy in history but will appear in a major European final for the third time.

The Giallorossi last played in the 1991 UEFA Cup final that Inter Milan won 2-1 on aggregate.

Roma won the 1961 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, which was abolished in 1971 and replaced by the UEFA Cup.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord won the top-tier UEFA Champions League in 1970, which was called the European Cup at that time.

The Rotterdam club bagged the UEFA Cup twice – in 1974 and 2002.

The second-tier UEFA Cup was rebranded the Europa League before the 2009-2010 season.

The Wednesday's Europa Conference League final will be played at Tirana's National Arena. It will start at 1900GMT.

Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs will officiate the final.

Feyenoord's Belgian forward Cyriel Dessers, 27, scored 10 goals in 12 appearances in the tournament. Another Feyenoord forward Luis Sinisterra from Colombia scored six goals.

Meanwhile Roma's 24-year-old English forward Tammy Abraham put the ball into the net for nine times in 12 matches.

The Giallorossi pair in midfield, Nicolo Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini, scored four goals each for the Italian team.