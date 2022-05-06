Roma to play against Feyenoord in Europa Conference League final

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Italian football club Roma will take on Dutch side Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa Conference League's first-ever final, according to Anadolu Agency.

Roma beat English opponents Leicester City 1-0 Thursday in the semifinal's second leg at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

English forward Tammy Abraham scored the winning goal with a header and the Italian team won 2-1 on aggregate.

The first leg in England ended 1-1.

In another semifinal match, Dutch team Feyenoord drew 0-0 with France's Olympique Marseille at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, but the goalless draw enabled Feyenoord to secure a ticket to the final.

Feyenoord previously won the first leg 3-2 in Rotterdam.

The third-tier Europa Conference League made its debut this season, and its first-ever final will be held in the Albanian capital Tirana on May 25.

Roma and Feyenoord will vie for the 2022 Europa Conference League title at the 21,690-capacity National Arena.