    Roma win Conference League final over Feyenoord for first-ever major European tournament title

    26.05.2022 [15:14]

    Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

    Roma won the first major European tournament in their history when they defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the Conference League final on Wednesday, according to Goal.

    Nicolo Zaniolo continued his resurgence under manager Jose Mourinho to score the match's lone goal in the 32nd minute.

    It was Mourinho's first trophy since arriving at Roma ahead of the 2021-22 season.

    Zaniolo was once one of the most coveted prospects in Europe before suffering consecutive ACL tears.

    This year, the 22-year-old has worked his way back to full fitness under Mourinho and played in a career-high 40 matches.

