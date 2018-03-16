‘Romania supports settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan’

Baku, March 16, AZERTAC

“Romania supports the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group through negotiations in compliance with the norms and principles of international law, in particular, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan,” said Vice Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall as she met with Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

On behalf of herself and on behalf of the government of Romania, Ana Birchall expressed her condolences over the heavy casualties caused by a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku to the people and Government of Azerbaijan.

Noting that the year 2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries, Ana Birchall said that 2018 is remarkable for the 100th anniversary of the independence of Azerbaijan and Romania.

Emphasizing the importance of the 6th Global Baku Forum organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Ana Birchall said she is pleased to attend the event.

She praised the speech of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the opening of the forum, the strategic vision of the head of state for the development of Azerbaijan and the development and promotion of multicultural traditions in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the development of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Romania, organization of high-level visits, cooperation in energy, transport, culture and economic fields. In terms of the development of economic and trade relations, the importance of holding a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission and organizing business forums were noted.

The vice prime minister said that Romania consistently supports the development of Azerbaijan's relations with the EU and NATO.

During the meeting, the sides discussed important energy and transport projects initiated by Azerbaijan, particularly the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Southern Gas Corridor.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov provided information on the development of the South-West transport corridor and noted that there are broad opportunities for transport cooperation with Romania through the Black Sea. In turn, Mrs Birchall stressed that Azerbaijan has a strategic position and noted that Romania highly appreciates the opportunities for transport cooperation and supports the idea of ferry transport between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.