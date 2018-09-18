Romania`s AGERPRES highlights Turkey`s support for restoration of Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity

Bucharest, September 18, AZERTAC

Romania`s AGERPRES news agency has highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s statement made at the parade to mark the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Baku, in which he reaffirmed Ankara`s supports for the restoration of Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity. Erdogan said Turkish-Armenian borders will not open unless the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is solved, the agency said.

“The world community recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh region as Azerbaijan`s territory. There are two problems which impede normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations: the first is Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, while the second is Armenia`s claim of Armenian genocide,” AGERPRES quoted the Turkish leader as saying.

Igbal Hajiyev

Special Correspondent