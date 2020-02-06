  • HOMEPAGE
    Rome to host Italy-Azerbaijan business forum

    06.02.2020 [16:24]

    Rome, February 6, AZERTAC

    An Italy-Azerbaijan business forum will be held in Rome on February 21.

    The event will be co-organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy and the ICE-Italian Trade Promotion Agency.

    The forum titled “Italian business environment – Azerbaijan” will bring together Azerbaijani and Italian businessmen.

    The business forum will focus on agricultural equipment, transport, infrastructure, telecommunications, energy and eco-friendly technologies.

    Aygun Aliyeva

    Special correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Rome to host Italy-Azerbaijan business forum
