Rouhani: Iran to become self-sufficient in producing COVID19 kits

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani referred to scientific and medical achievements in fighting coronavirus, saying Iran will soon become self-sufficient in producing COVID19 test kits, according to IRNA.

Speaking in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Rouhani said despite all difficulties and sufferings the coronavirus has caused for the society, Iran has managed to take major strides in producing science and developing knowledge and knowledge-based companies.

The President also hailed the production of new kits which indicate infections in a short and also show whether the patient has been treated or not.

He said these kits will help spot those who are infected by the fatal virus but have no symptoms.

The Iranian president also said that Iran will become sef-sufficient in producing face-masks and also the artificial ventilation units.

At the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, there were fears and concerns among doctors and nurses but now they have no worry with regard to gown, mask and other equipment.

President Rouhani further noted that over the last five decades, Iran has not applied for any loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), so but if it fails to shoulder its responsibilities in hard times, the world will think of it differently.

He reiterated that Iran will continue good relations with other countries.

We will supply requirements inside the country and the Central Bank of Iran will also provide currency, he added.