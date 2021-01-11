Ruling party leads in Kazakhstan's parliamentary polls

Baku, January 11, AZERTAC

Kazakhstan's ruling party won a landslide in parliamentary elections held Sunday with nearly 72% percent of the vote, according to exit poll results, Anadolu Agency reports.

An exit poll by the Democracy Institute said the ruling Nur Otan party led by former president Nursultan Nazarbayev ranked first with 72.1%, while the Ak Zhol Democratic Party is second with 10.27% and the People's Party of Kazakhstan is third with 9.54%.

The Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party received 4.93% of vote, and the Adal party 3.25%.

A total of 20,000 voters took part in the polls.

According to an exit poll by Kazakhstan’s Public Opinion Research Institute, the Nur Otan party won nearly 71.97% of vote, with the Ak Zhol Democratic Party and People's Party of Kazakhstan garnering 10.18% and 9.03% respectively.

The Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party received 5.75% and the Adal party 3.07%.

The election was followed by nearly 400 observers from 30 countries and 10 international organizations, including delegations from the Turkic Council and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking States.