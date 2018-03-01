    • / WORLD

    Russia's Rosneft Says Expected Exxon Quits Some Joint Projects: RIA

    01.03.2018 [12:50]

    Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

    Russia's oil giant Rosneft said on Thursday the decision by Exxon Mobil Corp to withdraw from some joint projects with Rosneft was expected, RIA news agency reported citing spokesman Mikhail Leontiev, according to The New York Times.

    Exxon had announced earlier that it was withdrawing from its joint ventures with Rosneft due to Western sanction. The exits do not affect Exxon's Sakhalin project off the eastern coast of Russia, an Exxon spokesman said.

