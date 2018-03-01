Russia's Rosneft Says Expected Exxon Quits Some Joint Projects: RIA
AzerTAg.az
01.03.2018 [12:50]
Baku, March 1, AZERTAC
Russia's oil giant Rosneft said on Thursday the decision by Exxon Mobil Corp to withdraw from some joint projects with Rosneft was expected, RIA news agency reported citing spokesman Mikhail Leontiev, according to The New York Times.
Exxon had announced earlier that it was withdrawing from its joint ventures with Rosneft due to Western sanction. The exits do not affect Exxon's Sakhalin project off the eastern coast of Russia, an Exxon spokesman said.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
04.03.2018 [12:48]
01.03.2018 [15:08]
28.02.2018 [19:35]
26.02.2018 [19:22]
MULTIMEDIA
01.03.2018 [12:45]
28.02.2018 [18:28]
27.02.2018 [21:05]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
03.02.2018
05.03.2018 [12:27]
05.03.2018 [10:46]
04.03.2018 [14:25]
05.03.2018 [10:49]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
02.03.2018 [15:25]
01.03.2018 [11:04]
26.02.2018 [10:57]
24.02.2018 [15:14]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
22.02.2018 [18:08]
20.02.2018 [19:02]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
02.03.2018 [11:46]
02.03.2018 [11:03]
01.03.2018 [19:48]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note