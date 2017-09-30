    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council to convene in Baku in December

    30.09.2017 [09:25]

    Stavropol, September 30, AZERTAC

    “A forum of Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council will take place in Baku in December,” said Director General of the Russian Export Center, head of the council Petr Fradkov. “Office of Russia’s Export Center will be launched in Azerbaijan in November.”

    “Azerbaijan is becoming an important partner for us. Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council, which includes 45 companies from various branches of economy, is actively working,” he said.

    “The first six months of this year alone saw our trade reach $1.5 billion. Azerbaijan is the ninth largest export partner of Russia. Azerbaijan is actively working with Moscow oblast, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Stavropol region and Tula Oblast. At the same time, Azerbaijan is the main export partner of Stavropol region,” added Fradkov.

    Farida Abdullayeva

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council to convene in Baku in December
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2017 [18:14]
    First CEO Lunch Tbilisi held
    28.09.2017 [19:37]
    Azerbaijan to join Sheikh Zayed International Heritage Festival for the first time
    14.09.2017 [15:32]
    AmCham Azerbaijan welcomes initiative on monitoring of Strategic Road Map
    13.09.2017 [10:41]
    Azerbaijani companies ink deals on food exports to Russia
    Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council to convene in Baku in December