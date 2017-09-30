Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council to convene in Baku in December

Stavropol, September 30, AZERTAC

“A forum of Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council will take place in Baku in December,” said Director General of the Russian Export Center, head of the council Petr Fradkov. “Office of Russia’s Export Center will be launched in Azerbaijan in November.”

“Azerbaijan is becoming an important partner for us. Russia-Azerbaijan Business Council, which includes 45 companies from various branches of economy, is actively working,” he said.

“The first six months of this year alone saw our trade reach $1.5 billion. Azerbaijan is the ninth largest export partner of Russia. Azerbaijan is actively working with Moscow oblast, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Stavropol region and Tula Oblast. At the same time, Azerbaijan is the main export partner of Stavropol region,” added Fradkov.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special Correspondent