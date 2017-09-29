Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum held in Stavropol

Stavropol, September 29, AZERTAC

Stavropol has hosted a Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum.

A 120-member delegation of Azerbaijan led by the country’s economy minister Shahin Mustafayev attended the forum, which was co-organized by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia.

Nearly 400 delegates attended the Forum that featured round tables on cooperation in the industrial and humanitarian spheres, tourism development, healthcare innovations, business relations and other topics.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent messages of congratulations to the participants of the forum. The messages were read out at the opening of the forum.

In his message, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the annual meetings of officials, businessmen and experts of the two countries have already become a good tradition. The Azerbaijani President underlined that the priorities of bilateral cooperation encompass trade, economic and humanitarian spheres. The President said that the forum participants will discuss main areas of mutual activity, conclude agreements, put forward business projects and lay the ground for future initiatives. All this, according to the President Ilham Aliyev, will contribute to the constructive dialogue between the two countries and give impetus to development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations. The head of state expressed confidence that new ideas and joint projects will be another step in strengthening mutual understanding and trust between Azerbaijan and Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address to the participants of the event, emphasized that the Forum plays an important role in developing strategic cooperation between Moscow and Baku and helps realize the potential of bilateral cooperation effectively.

Addressing the forum, Governor of Russia’s Stavropol region Vladimir Vladimirov said that trade between Stavropol and Azerbaijan accounts for 130 million dollars per year.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu highlighted the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia.

Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev touched upon the dynamics of bilateral cooperation. The economy minister said that more than 200 agreements have been signed between the two countries so far. “70 Russian companies operating in Azerbaijan invested 3 billion US dollars in our country. Azerbaijani companies invested 1 billion US dollars in the Russian economy,” he said.

Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said that 8 Russian regions actively cooperate with Azerbaijan. “We are developing cooperation with Azerbaijan in pharmaceutical and tourism areas. 500 million US dollars have been invested in joint projects. These projects are also being implemented in third countries," he said.

The forum featured the signing of documents on bilateral economic cooperation.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special Correspondent