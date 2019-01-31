    • / WORLD

    Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Syria to be held in Sochi on February 14

    31.01.2019 [22:14]

    Baku, January 31, AZERTAC

    The Turkish top diplomat says the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on the Syrian settlement will be held on February 14 in Sochi, according to TASS.

    The Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on the Syrian settlement will be held on February 14 in Sochi, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday in an interview with Hurriyet newspaper.

    "The trilateral summit Russia-Iran-Turkey will take place in Sochi on February 14 again," the Turkish foreign minister said.

    According to TV channel NTV, at the upcoming meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are expected to discuss the situation in the Syrian de-escalation zone Idlib and the withdrawal of the American forces from Syria.

    The previous summit of the leaders of the three states was held in September last year in Tehran.

