    Russia documents 4,069 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

    17.04.2020 [14:56]

    Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

    Over 4,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Russia in the past 24 hours, with the total amount of COVID-19 cases in the country reaching 32,007, a spokesperson of Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center Alexander Myasnikov said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel, TASS reports.

    "In the past 24 hours, Russia has documented 4,069 positive tests [for the novel coronavirus]. 286 people have been discharged from hospitals on recovery. In total, 32,007 people in our country have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The number of those recovered has risen to 2,590. Unfortunately, 273 [people] have died," he said.

