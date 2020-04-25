Russia documents 74,588 cases of novel coronavirus

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

Russia has documented 5,966 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected reaching 74,588, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Saturday, according to TASS.

The growth rate does not surpass 10% for the fourth day running.

"A total of 74,588 cases (+8.7%) of the novel coronavirus have been documented in 85 Russian regions. In the past 24 hours, 682 people have been discharged from hospitals on recovery, with 6,250 people recovered in total. In the past 24 hours, 66 COVID-19 patients have died. In total, 681 people have died in Russia [from the novel coronavirus]," the message informs. The crisis center added that nearly half of new COVID-19 patients (2,915 people, 48.9%) do not exhibit any symptoms.