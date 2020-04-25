  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Russia documents 74,588 cases of novel coronavirus

    25.04.2020 [16:25]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    Russia has documented 5,966 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected reaching 74,588, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Saturday, according to TASS.

    The growth rate does not surpass 10% for the fourth day running.

    "A total of 74,588 cases (+8.7%) of the novel coronavirus have been documented in 85 Russian regions. In the past 24 hours, 682 people have been discharged from hospitals on recovery, with 6,250 people recovered in total. In the past 24 hours, 66 COVID-19 patients have died. In total, 681 people have died in Russia [from the novel coronavirus]," the message informs. The crisis center added that nearly half of new COVID-19 patients (2,915 people, 48.9%) do not exhibit any symptoms.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russia documents 74,588 cases of novel coronavirus
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2020 [14:44]
    Pakistan Navy conducts successful anti-ship ballistic missile test VİDEO
    25.04.2020 [13:29]
    UN launches global push to speed virus vaccine production
    25.04.2020 [10:54]
    France's coronavirus death toll rises by 389 to 22,245
    24.04.2020 [21:48]
    Erdogan, Merkel discuss COVID-19
    Russia documents 74,588 cases of novel coronavirus