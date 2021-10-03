Russia documents 890 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, sets new record

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 890 against 886 the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, according to TASS.

Overall, 209,918 patients died of COVID-19 complications.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.77%.

Russia has registered 25,769 new confirmed COVID-19 cased in the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,586,536 cases. According to the crisis center, this is the highest increase since January 2. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.34%.