    Russia kicks off presidential campaign trail

    18.12.2017 [11:04]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    Russia’s Central Election Commission is now set to draft a timetable of the presidential election campaign as the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) published its resolution on Monday to call the election, according to TASS.

    The Russian daily Rossiiskaya Gazeta published on Monday the resolution of the Federation Council to officially schedule the Russian presidential election date for March 18, 2018.

    The Central Election Commission announced that an official presidential campaign officially begins after the publication of the resolution, exactly three months before the election date.

    The post of the Russian president, elected according to direct suffrage, was introduced based on the results of a referendum on March 17, 1991. Any citizen not younger than 35 and who has been a permanent resident of Russia for at least 10 years, is eligible to hold the office of head of state.

