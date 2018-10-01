Russia lost 112 servicemen over three years of counter-terror operation in Syria – MP

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Russia’s losses over the three years of its operation in Syria have amounted to 112 people, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Sunday, TASS reports.

"As of today, the losses of our armed forces in Syria stand at 112 people, with the crashes of An-26 and Il-20 accounting for about a half of them," Viktor Bondarev, chairman of the defense and security committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house and former commander of Russia’s aerospace forces, told journalists.

"Material losses include eight planes, seven helicopters and, probably, one or two armored personnel carriers and armored motorcars," he added.