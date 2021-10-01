Russia records another 24,522 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since July 19

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Russia recorded 24,522 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily number since July 19, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, according to TASS.

The total number of cases has reached 7,535,548.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.33%.

In particular, 3,993 cases were reported in Moscow in the past day, 2,281 in St. Petersburg, 1,339 in the Moscow region, 615 in the Samara region, 581 in the Voronezh region, 572 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 533 in the Sverdlovsk region.

There are currently 634,684 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 3,993 over the past day against 3,998 a day earlier to 1,637,913 total cases.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased by 64 over the day against 62 the day before to 29,044, the headquarters said.

Meanwhile, 2,189 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals. In total, 1,482,226 people have recovered. Currently, 116,643 people are undergoing treatment in the capital.