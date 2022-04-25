  • HOMEPAGE
    Russia retaliates by expelling 40 German diplomats — Foreign Ministry

    25.04.2022 [20:19]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr on Monday and handed him a note declaring 40 employees of German diplomatic missions in Russia personae non gratae, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported, according to TASS.

    "On April 25, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Russian Federation Geza Andreas von Geyr was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry informed, "The German ambassador received a note announcing 40 employees of German diplomatic missions in Russia personae non gratae as a symmetric response to <…> the decision of the German government."

