Russia still has opportunity to get rights to broadcast Olympic Games in 2026 and 2028

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

Russian TV channels retain the opportunity to obtain the rights to broadcast the 2026 and 2028 Olympic Games, TASS reports with reference to a source in the manual of one of the broadcasters.

The day before appeared information that Russia and Belarus are not allowed to participate in the tender for the acquisition of television rights to show the Games. International Olympic Committee (IOC) accepted documents until April 25.

“It all looks like nonsense. The IOC statement, dated 24 February, was misinterpreted and presented as news. The IOC has not made any other statements in this regard.

The rights on the territory of the Russian Federation have not really been transferred to anyone yet, they belong to the IOC. Whether Russia will be admitted to the tender is still unknown, but no one rejected our applications, the tender was simply postponed,” the source said.

The representative of the broadcaster noted that the country can get the rights “at least a week before the start of the Games. This issue will be considered closer to the event. It’s the same with hundreds of other sporting events.”

In 2026, the Winter Games will be hosted by Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, the summer competitions in 2028 will be held in Los Angeles.