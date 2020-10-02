  • HOMEPAGE
    Russia to host AIBA Team World Cup 2021

    02.10.2020 [10:39]

    Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

    The International Boxing Association Team World Cup is scheduled to be held in Novosibirsk, Russia in 2021, TASS reported.

