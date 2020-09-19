Russia was Azerbaijan’s top export market among CIS countries in January-August 2020
AzerTAg.az
19.09.2020 [17:26]
Baku, September 19, AZERTAC
Russia was Azerbaijan’s top export market in the first eight months of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.
Official statistics suggests that Russia, Ukraine and Belarus were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the CIS member states.
The volume of export with Russia made $463.3 million, while it amounted to $276.3 million with Ukraine and $98.1 million with Belarus, according to official figures.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
18.09.2020 [15:26]
18.09.2020 [11:11]
16.09.2020 [16:32]
MULTIMEDIA
17.09.2020 [17:49]
17.09.2020 [11:26]
16.09.2020 [18:32]
20.09.2020 [17:28]
20.09.2020 [12:12]
19.09.2020 [19:11]
19.09.2020 [17:26]
19.09.2020 [12:04]
17.09.2020 [12:32]
16.09.2020 [17:46]
15.09.2020 [14:02]
15.09.2020 [12:38]
19.09.2020 [11:41]
18.09.2020 [16:30]
20.08.2020 [22:03]
10.07.2020 [10:41]
05.07.2020 [13:03]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
19.09.2020 [19:03]
16.09.2020 [19:31]
14.09.2020 [20:12]
12.09.2020 [17:20]
19.09.2020 [20:04]
05.09.2020 [12:54]
24.08.2020 [14:50]
20.09.2020 [15:57]
18.09.2020 [16:47]
18.09.2020 [14:19]
17.09.2020 [10:52]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note