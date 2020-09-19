  • HOMEPAGE
    Russia was Azerbaijan’s top export market among CIS countries in January-August 2020

    19.09.2020 [17:26]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    Russia was Azerbaijan’s top export market in the first eight months of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

    Official statistics suggests that Russia, Ukraine and Belarus were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the CIS member states.

    The volume of export with Russia made $463.3 million, while it amounted to $276.3 million with Ukraine and $98.1 million with Belarus, according to official figures.

