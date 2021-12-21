  • HOMEPAGE
    Russia was top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-November

    21.12.2021 [17:16]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    Russia was the top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-November of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

    Official statistics suggests that Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Georgia and Brazil were the five major export destinations of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products.

    The volume of export with Russia made $763.7 million, while it amounted to $587 million with Turkey, $204.5 million with Switzerland, $143.3 million with Georgia and $70.8 million with Brazil.

