Russia was top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-November

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

Russia was the top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-November of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Georgia and Brazil were the five major export destinations of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products.

The volume of export with Russia made $763.7 million, while it amounted to $587 million with Turkey, $204.5 million with Switzerland, $143.3 million with Georgia and $70.8 million with Brazil.