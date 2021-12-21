Russia was top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-November
AzerTAg.az
21.12.2021 [17:16]
Baku, December 21, AZERTAC
Russia was the top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-November of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.
Official statistics suggests that Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Georgia and Brazil were the five major export destinations of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products.
The volume of export with Russia made $763.7 million, while it amounted to $587 million with Turkey, $204.5 million with Switzerland, $143.3 million with Georgia and $70.8 million with Brazil.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
21.12.2021 [14:34]
20.12.2021 [21:20]
20.12.2021 [15:44]
MULTIMEDIA
21.12.2021 [17:32]
20.12.2021 [10:07]
19.12.2021 [23:23]
19.12.2021 [11:16]
21.12.2021 [19:17]
21.12.2021 [18:47]
21.12.2021 [16:26]
20.12.2021 [19:04]
21.12.2021 [17:16]
21.12.2021 [14:34]
21.12.2021 [13:10]
20.12.2021 [11:53]
17.12.2021 [17:11]
17.12.2021 [14:05]
17.12.2021 [12:28]
20.12.2021 [13:05]
13.12.2021 [17:33]
10.12.2021 [11:29]
07.12.2021 [15:48]
23.11.2021 [18:17]
09.09.2021 [18:59]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
21.12.2021 [19:44]
20.12.2021 [17:42]
19.12.2021 [20:18]
19.12.2021 [12:49]
08.12.2021 [10:23]
06.12.2021 [10:32]
30.11.2021 [15:14]
27.11.2021 [12:17]
20.12.2021 [16:35]
19.12.2021 [13:37]
17.12.2021 [14:54]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note