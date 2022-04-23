Russian, Belarusian tennis players barred from Wimbledon

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to compete at this year’s Wimbledon tournament, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) said, according to Al- Jazeera.

Among the prominent players affected by the ban are reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who recently reached number one in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings; men’s number-eight-ranked Andrey Rublev; Aryna Sabalenka, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2021 and is number four in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings; Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, a former women’s number one who has won the Australian Open twice; and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the French Open runner-up last year.