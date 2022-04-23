  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Russian, Belarusian tennis players barred from Wimbledon

    23.04.2022 [18:54]

    Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

    Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to compete at this year’s Wimbledon tournament, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) said, according to Al- Jazeera.

    Among the prominent players affected by the ban are reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who recently reached number one in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings; men’s number-eight-ranked Andrey Rublev; Aryna Sabalenka, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2021 and is number four in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings; Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, a former women’s number one who has won the Australian Open twice; and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the French Open runner-up last year.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russian, Belarusian tennis players barred from Wimbledon
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2022 [15:49]
    Azerbaijani judokas claim two more gold medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup
    25.04.2022 [15:44]
    Azerbaijani karate fighters grab two silvers at Karate1 Premier League in Portugal
    25.04.2022 [11:49]
    Azerbaijani judokas bring home nine medals from Strasbourg Cadet European Cup 2022
    25.04.2022 [11:20]
    Azerbaijani judokas claim five medals at Poznan Junior European Cup 2022
    Russian, Belarusian tennis players barred from Wimbledon