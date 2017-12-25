Russian Export Center opens Baku office

Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

The office of the Russian Export Center (REC) has opened in the “White City” Business Center in Baku.

Speaking to the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan`s minister of economy Shahin Mustafayev underlined that Russia is one of the main foreign trade partners of Azerbaijan. He noted that relations with Russia are dynamically developing in all fields. The minister hailed economic relations, increase in trade and reciprocal investment by the two countries.

Russia`s minister of economic development Maksim Oreshkin said that the office of the Russian Export Center will support Russian exporters.

CEO of the Russian Export Center Peter Fradkov underlined that the opening of the office will be a powerful boost to trade between the two countries. “REC will give impetus to the Russian companies engaged in the non-oil sector to enter the Azerbaijani market.”

It is REC`s fifth office worldwide after Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Vietnam.