    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Russian Export Center opens Baku office

    25.12.2017 [18:14]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

    The office of the Russian Export Center (REC) has opened in the “White City” Business Center in Baku.

    Speaking to the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan`s minister of economy Shahin Mustafayev underlined that Russia is one of the main foreign trade partners of Azerbaijan. He noted that relations with Russia are dynamically developing in all fields. The minister hailed economic relations, increase in trade and reciprocal investment by the two countries.

    Russia`s minister of economic development Maksim Oreshkin said that the office of the Russian Export Center will support Russian exporters.

    CEO of the Russian Export Center Peter Fradkov underlined that the opening of the office will be a powerful boost to trade between the two countries. “REC will give impetus to the Russian companies engaged in the non-oil sector to enter the Azerbaijani market.”

    It is REC`s fifth office worldwide after Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Vietnam.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russian Export Center opens Baku office
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.12.2017 [16:17]
    Office of Russian Export Center to be launched in Baku
    21.12.2017 [16:52]
    US ambassador attends CEO Lunch Baku
    18.12.2017 [14:36]
    Azerbaijan to send export missions to Berlin, Moscow, Dubai and China next year
    17.12.2017 [14:46]
    Arkhangelsk region’s business mission to visit Azerbaijan
    Russian Export Center opens Baku office Russian Export Center opens Baku office Russian Export Center opens Baku office Russian Export Center opens Baku office Russian Export Center opens Baku office Russian Export Center opens Baku office Russian Export Center opens Baku office Russian Export Center opens Baku office Russian Export Center opens Baku office