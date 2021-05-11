Russian FM Lavrov visits "Mass Grave" Memorial Complex in Baku

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov has visited the "Mass Grave" Memorial Complex in Baku. The Russian FM paid tribute to the heroes of the World War Two.

