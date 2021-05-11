  • HOMEPAGE
    Russian FM Lavrov visits "Mass Grave" Memorial Complex in Baku

    11.05.2021 [12:54]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov has visited the "Mass Grave" Memorial Complex in Baku.

    The Russian FM paid tribute to the heroes of the World War Two.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russian FM Lavrov visits "Mass Grave" Memorial Complex in Baku
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

