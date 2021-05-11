  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Russian FM pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs

    11.05.2021 [11:20]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov has visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

    He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument here.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russian FM pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.05.2021 [17:42]
    Ukrainian prime minister plans to visit Azerbaijan
    11.05.2021 [13:06]
    Azerbaijani, Russian FMs meet
    11.05.2021 [12:54]
    Russian FM Lavrov visits "Mass Grave" Memorial Complex in Baku
    11.05.2021 [11:13]
    Russian FM visits tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev
    Russian FM pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs Russian FM pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs Russian FM pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs Russian FM pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs