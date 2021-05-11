Russian FM pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs
AzerTAg.az
11.05.2021 [11:20]
Baku, May 11, AZERTAC
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov has visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.
He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument here.
